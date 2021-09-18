We Will Welcome New Members, But No Automatic Ticket – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says there will be no automatic ticket for persons – old and new members – aspiring to contest for any elective position in the country.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator James Akpanudoedehe, said this in a statement on Friday.

He made the remark in clarification of his comments on a waiver while reacting to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

“The waiver is definitely not specific to anyone as being misconstrued and misrepresented in some sections,” Akpanudoedehe stated.

“Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution.”

Giving more explanation on his statement, the APC spokesman referred to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution of December 8, 2020.

According to him, the committee granted waivers to persons who recently joined the party and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future to contest for positions in the APC and as party flag bearers in general elections.

“…New members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party. So, they will be able to contest for positions in the party.

“They will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for a number of years or period of time,” Akpanudoedehe quoted part of the resolution as saying.

“For the records, in my recent television interview reaction to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the APC, my statement was that NEC resolution was a blanket waiver to all new APC entrants.”

According to the APC chieftain, new members – by the NEC resolution – will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party.