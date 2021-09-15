We’ll Lift Twitter Suspension In A Few Days — FG

The Federal Government has again assured Nigerians that all issues that led to the suspension of activities of the popular microblogging platform, Twitter, will be sorted out soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed, who declined to give a specific timeline on when the suspension would be lifted, said the ongoing discussions between government and Twitter had been “productive” and “respective”.

Asked on the latest on the Twitter ban in the country as he had promised on August 11 that the ban would be lifted very soon, the minister said: “I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them, and I think if I want to quote them rightly, it has been productive and quite respectful.

“And as to the qualifying, when, how soon is soon, right? I want to assure you that the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, between the time it has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.

“In other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.

“What we’re trying to do is the changes that have been going on, but we need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, but I can assure us that we’re not mindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.