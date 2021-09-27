We’ve No Leadership In Nigeria: Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has expressed that the country lacks the needed leadership to tackle its challenges.

He stated this while appearing on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, on Sunday.

Lamido pointed out that the government must be accountable to the people.

“Government must be held accountable and I don’t want to sound too political but it is a fact of life. When you want to attain political power the process must be credible,” he said.

Also Read: Insecurity: How Abdulrazaq Is Ensuring Harmony In Kwara

“Let us put politics aside. What do we do as leaders? We have no leadership in Nigeria, that is the problem and the world is looking at us.

“Above everything else, it is about leadership. Leadership is very important. On the issue of Zamfara, why is the state becoming the hub of terrorism in Nigeria. Why?”

Lamido said the ruling party did not have a plan to effect change but just wanted power in 2015.

“They knew they were telling lies. But for then, it was about getting the power. If they get the power, then they begin to ask, ‘what do we do?’ So, the process and the platform must be very honest; it must be very credible,” he said.

“It is this character of telling lies to the young generation.

“When you raise their hopes in trying to get government help, and you are in government, by the time you fail to fulfil their needs, of course, there will be problems.”