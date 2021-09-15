Why Beautiful Ladies Are Still Single – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has explained why some beautiful ladies are still single.

The on-air personality and vlogger shared the reason why some beautiful ladies are still single on her YouTube vlog.

According to the media personality, beautiful ladies hardly get into relationships because people always hold the wrong perception of them.

Toke said that people tend to assume the worst of beautiful ladies while they assume the very best of ladies who are not beautiful.

The media personality went on to add that people tend to assume that beautiful ladies lack manners and can’t be humble whereas that is not the case.