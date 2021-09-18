Why I Avoided Intimate Relationships In Big Brother House – Peace Ogor

Recently-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Peace Ogor, has revealed why she did not go into any intimate relationship with the male housemates during her stay in the Big Brother house.

The reality TV star opened up to Saturday Beats about this.

According to the model, the cameras were the major reason why she did not get intimate with any of the male housemates.

“I intentionally avoided any intimate relationship in the house. Intimacy is very deep and I would rather do it without cameras,” she said.

Speaking on what made her participate in the show, Peace said, “The Big Brother Naija platform is one of the biggest in Africa and in my opinion, is one of the best places to sell oneself as a brand. I consider myself to be a multi-talented person and big dreamer. I have always had great ideas. However, the audience and funds were not in place. Coming on the show, I knew the missing elements to actualise my dreams would present themselves, and that is why I stopped at nothing until I got on the show.”