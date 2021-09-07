Why I Had A Relationship With Boma – Tega

Newly-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega, has opened up on why things went down between her and fellow evictee, Boma.

According to Tega, she chose Boma for highlight because she did not have a strategy.

The married mother of one, who was chastised for her alleged affair with Boma, told Ebuka that she was following a script.

Tega said she chose Boma because he boasted about never falling in love, which she thought was appropriate for the screenplay.

“I have never been a person with strategy, Boma was a highlight. He cared for me when I had an injury.”

“He came up with the okro thing and was bragging that he will never fall in love so I thought to myself I should catch cruise with him,” she said.

“At some point we had a conversation that what we had was a script and it was only for the house,” she added.