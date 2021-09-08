Why I Keep My Relationship Away From Social Media – Actor Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has said that he does not publicise his relationship on social media.

The actor shared this with City People in a recent interview.

The movie star also touched on his relationship with actress Adebimpe Oyebade.

In his words:

“My relationship with Adebimpe is amazing! When you work with someone and you see a lot of good in it, there’s no crime in you trying to hold on to the person. You can have like ten thousand people you work with, there would be special people that you know you connect with.

It’s not that I haven’t worked with a lot of people but there’s is this chemistry that works for us and when you notice this as an actor or as a business person, you can only hold on to it. A lot of people have been asking are you guys dating?

The only thing I can tell people is that, if you want to know the reality, don’t rush. With time you will know what’s true and what’s not true. For me, I keep my relationship away from social media and all of that for the reasons best known to me.”