Why I Refused To Go Out Before I Got Into Big Brother House – Mercy Eke

Winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season four, Mercy Eke, has disclosed why she refused to step out of her house after it was confirmed that she would be a housemate in her season.

A tweep went down memory lane to when the reality TV star cum multiple brand ambassador said this and wondered why she said so.

Read Also: I Have A Handsome Man By My Side Who Loves Me – Mercy Eke

“Just remembered Mercy said something like, the moment she knew she was going for BBN, she stopped leaving her house so she will not mistakenly go and have accident. This thing lives rent free in my head because what is even the meaning of that?”

Disclosing why she did that, Mercy Eke replied:

“Fear of the unknown.”

See the reality TV star’s post below: