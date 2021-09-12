Why My Son Can Never Be Kemi Olunloyo’s Grandson – BBNaija’s Gedoni

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season four contestant, Gedoni Ekpata, has shed more light on why Kemi Olunloyo can’t be his son’s grandmum.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial journalist was met with a shocking reply after she commented on the reality TV star’s post referring to his son as her grandson.

Gedoni wrote:

“My son can never be your grandson.”

Kemi Olunloyo, however, did not pick offense with the comment as she rushed to her Instagram page to clarify to the public that she is on good terms with Gedoni and his wife, Khafi.

It appears that the reality TV star did not mean any harm with his comment as he dropped another comment which explains better why Olunloyo can never be his son’s grandmum.

“Too young to be a grandma Doc,” he wrote with a love emoji.