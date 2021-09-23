Why No Nigerian Artist Can Be Great Like Fela – Seun Kuti

Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has said that no contemporary Nigerian musician can be greater than his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Seun Kuti took to his Instagram Story to post why the late Afrobeats pioneer will forever be the greatest Nigerian artist of all time.

In his words:

“You can’t be greater than that which you take from or steal from! Until Fela comes back from the dead and steals some of your faves music or uses their lyrics the ways they steal his lyrics and music, your comparison is null and void. Baba ni dads nje!”