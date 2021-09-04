Why Sexual Harassment Is No Longer Rife In Nollywood – Actress Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has disclosed why sexual harassment In Nollywood has now become a thing of the past.

The movie star shared her reason in a recent interview.

According to the mother of one, the emergence of female filmmakers has made sexual harassment less common in Nollywood.

In her words:

“So, I don’t think there’s so much more sexual harassment anymore. I don’t know if I’m saying this because I’ve grown to a point where nobody can say nonsense to me.

But I have my ears to the ground, I don’t have a lot of people coming to me to say, this person requested sex for a role and also because I feel like the industry is now female-dominated. These are the reasons why I think that sexual harassment has been reduced.

I can’t say it has been eradicated because one or two persons will always fall victim and find themselves in that situation but I think it has drastically reduced. Correct me if I’m wrong.”