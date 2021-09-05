Why We Returned 6-3-3-4 Policy, Abolished Single Uniform In Schools: Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has revealed why he returned the 6-3-3-4 education policy to the state and abolished the single uniform policy immediately on assumption of office in 2018.

The governor disclosed the reasons in Abuja when he appeared at NAN Forum, the flagship interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria.

He explained that his decision was based on the overwhelming demand of the people of the state who called for the reversal of the 4-5-3-4 policy introduced by the immediate past government of Rauf Aregbesola.

Oyetola explained that there were indications that the policies were not in tune with what parents and students in the state desired at the time.

He also revealed that the previous policies, according to security reports, were encouraging cultism and other social vices among students in Osun.

Oyetola added that the abolition of the policies was part of the recommendations of a committee of experts set up to review the initiatives in the education sector in the state.