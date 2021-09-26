Wike Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Rig 2023 Elections

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has raised an alarm over alleged plans to rig the 2023 general elections.

He made the allegation on Sunday during an interdenominational church service in commemoration of the nation’s Independence Anniversary at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

“Other countries are talking about how their elections will be transparent, we are talking about how we will plot to rig an election in 2023,” the Governor said.

Also Read: 2023: We Must Not Gamble Or Risk Our Future In Akwa Ibom, Says Gov Emmanuel

He also raised concerns over why Nigeria is yet to adopt the electronic mode of transmission of election results.

He believes Nigerians should have had a good reason to celebrate the country at 61 if the electoral system is made a little stronger by introducing electronic transmission of results.