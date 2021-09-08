Yahaya Bello Hails Buhari Over Kogi’s Recognition As Oil-Producing State

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the recognition of Kogi as one of the oil-producing states in the country.

Kogi state and Anambra state were recently listed among Nigeria’s oil producing states by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to the governor, Bello conveyed his ‘thank you message’ to Buhari while on a visit to the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement stated that while addressing journalists at the villa, Bello disclosed that he also had a discussion with Buhari on the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta steel complex in Kogi.

“The aim of my visit to Mr President this afternoon was to thank him for the recognition of Kogi State as one of the Oil-producing states in the country. And we also discussed the issue of Ajaokuta Steel Complex which Mr President said all efforts are ongoing to ensure the steel complex comes up before the end of his administration,” the statement quoted Bello as saying.

Mohammed stated that the governor said with the recognition of Kogi and Anambra, the age-long oil well dispute that resulted in unwarranted killings and destruction of property between two communities of Odeke in Ibaji LGA of Kogi and Aguleri in Anambra state has come to an end.

Bello also commended the president for the peaceful resolution of the dispute.