You are a devil who treats people like they are nothing – Bobrisky shades Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has continued to shade his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

The male barbie referred to her as a devil who treats people badly.

He also stated that she pretends to be good and that soon people will find out who she really is and castigate her.

He Wrote;

”You can only pretend to your followers who you are not….but deep down inside your heart you are a devil who treat people like they are nothing….I won’t be sad about people comments saying you are a bad fried, naa, I’m sure if they know your real self yeah! They will all unfollow your ass. Keep pretending to be good, keep deceiving people, I know na your followers go still castigate you when they finally know who are.”