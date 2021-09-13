“You Deserve Better Than Just Sex In Relationships,” Rapper Eva Alordiah Tells Ladies

Female emcee and writer, Eva Alordiah, has offered a piece of advice to Nigerian ladies in a new post sighted on social media.
The rap star took to her Twitter account to advise ladies not to think that they don’t deserve anything more than just sex in a relationship.
The hip-hop artist passed this message across using the colloquial term for the male sexual organ.
She wrote:
“Dick is good. God made Dick. But in the absence of self awareness, dick can quickly put in a dickhold, rendering you powerless, needy, forgetful of your true nature and blind to your God-given purpose. Fix your crown Queen. You deserve better than just dick in a relationship.”