‘You gave me a refurbished Hilux on my birthday without a single car paper’ – Prince Kpokpogri drags ex-lover Tonto Dikeh

Delta Statement politician Prince Kpokpogri probably aimed at bringing his ex-lover Tonto Dikeh to ridicule as he reveals getting a refurbished Hilux from the actress as a birthday gift.

Recall, that in June 2021, when Tonto Dikeh publicly revealed his relationship with Prince Kpokpogri on his birthday, the Hilux was part of the gifts she gave her ex-lover.

However, Prince Kpokpogri, in a post shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he had loved Tonto Dikeh so much, and apart from the love and care expected from her as a lover, she had nothing to give him.

Sharing the Hilux birthday gift video, Prince Kpokpogri claimed that Tonto Dikeh allegedly gave him a refurbished car with no car paper, custom paper, a receipt showing she bought it.

Prince Kpokpogri added that he grudgingly took the Hilux gift after being persuaded by friends.

Apart from love and care expected of you as a lover, you had nothing to give me. You gave me a refurbished hilux on my birthday without a SINGLE car paper not even the custom paper or receipts showing it was bought and I returned it back to you.

