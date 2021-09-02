You Have Betrayed Us, Katsina Lawmaker Tells Buhari

A member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aminu Garba, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of betraying the trust of the people of his home state.

Danmusa, who represents Danmusa local government area in the assembly, was commenting on the worsening insecurity in Nigeria and increase in attacks by bandits in Katsina and the North-west region in general.

“The people of Katsina gave him (Buhari) the highest votes in Nigeria when he was contesting but what do we have to show for it? Just yesterday, they came into Danmusa town in a locality called Marken Dambi and killed a man and took away his wife and her daughter, yesterday night.

“I went for a security meeting at Danmusa with all stakeholders outraged. There is an 80-man security force called special squad. But that does not hinder miscreants from storming in and carrying out their activities.

Also Read: BREAKING: Five Zamfara Students Escape From Bandits’ Den

“I specifically told residents of Danmusa to pack their belongings and relocate elsewhere. I do not regret my statement. We were all elected by the same people. I do not have anywhere else to call my town than Danmusa but yet I cannot go there at will.”

He said President Buhari can bring an end to the insecurity within seven days, adding, however, that the attitude of the president is that of betrayal.

“What crime have we committed? The president should listen to us and act because this hide and seek will lead us nowhere. I’m calling on all stakeholders; politicians, Islamic scholars, businessmen, emirs to go and tell him the truth.”