You Work Different When Your Generational Wealth Starts From You – Singer Rema

Mavin Records artist, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has offered a piece of advice to his fans and followers.

The “Bounce” crooner shared his piece of knowledge via his official Twitter account.

According to the singer and songwriter, a person tends to work differently when they know that their generational wealth starts from them.

Read Also: Rema Rebrands His Sound From Afrobeat To Afrorave

He wrote:

“You work different when your generational wealth starts from you, you’re not doing too much you’re just doing your best to sustain the breakthrough and there’s no shame in that, it all depends on how you define your success, the worst thing to do is let others define it for you.”