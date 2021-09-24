Your children are watching & the Internet is clicking – Kemi Olunloyo wades in on the Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri fall-out saga

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has spoken up on social media and waded in on the Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri fall-out saga as they both dirty themselves on social media.

It has been reported that Prince Kpokpogri has dragged his ex-lover Tonto Dikeh and DSS to court for denying claims of inviting him to DSS. Prince Kpokpogri is suing Tonto Dikeh and Dss for N1 billion.

According to reports, Prince Kpokpogri is demanding N10billion from Tonto Dikeh and the DSS as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress, and severe damage caused him due to the invitation extended to him a few weeks ago.

Responding to the lawsuit leveled against her, Tonto Dikeh claimed she has possession of sex tapes of dancer Jane Mena and many other married women, celebrities Prince also slept with.

Reacting to this, Kemi Olunloyo advised ladies to stop filming se.xual intercourse or nud!ty with their partners because this is the core issue of blackmail here as everyone is using their past lovers against each other.

She described their banter as tacky and tasteless and pointed to their fact that their children are watching and the internet is recording it.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria