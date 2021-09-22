‘Your Fat Nose Like A Cow,’ Bobrisky Claps Back At Actress Seun Osigbesan

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has clapped back at actress Seun Osigbesan.

Information Nigeria recalls that Osigbesan took to her Instagram page to slam Bobrisky for saying that he became a woman to pave a way for himself because he was being treated as a slave when he was a man.

Osigbesan wrote on her page that the crossdresser disgusts her.

Reacting, Bobrisky wrote:

“Hey, clap for yourself, I don’t know you before now but now I can always recognize you from far with your fat nose like that of a cow. Well done ma. I might have promised not to fight anyone and mind my business but that doesn’t mean I will take nonsense talk from your dirty opinion about me.”