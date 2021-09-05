“You’re A Man,” Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend Hails Olakunle Churchill

Prince Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, has refused to remain silent during their breakup saga.

The businessman and politician took to his Instagram Story to declare solidarity with the actress’s former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

This is after he followed the actress’s former best friend, Bobrisky on Instagram.

He wrote:

“It’s not about ranting. Come out with your full chest with evidence! To the Noisemakers, to your tent oh Israel! @olakunlechurchill YOU’RE A MAN! Helen of Troy!”

His post comes after Tonto appreciated Instagram blogger, Gist lover for exposing him on her blog through the voice recording of him saying unprintable things about her.

See his post below: