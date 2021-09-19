Yousef Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Yusuf Garba Adam, alias Yousef, has been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on Sunday night, September 19, 2021.

The reality TV star received the lowest percentage of votes among the other nominated housemates of the week – Cross, Angel, Saskay, and Emmanuel.

Having spent eight weeks in the house, Yousef gets on stage with Ebuka to discuss his strategy in the house.

The 29-year-old Plateau State-born reality TV star told Ebuka that he is relieved to be out of the house.

“Eight weeks in Big Brother house is like a dream come true. I’m happy I made it to the eighth week,” he said.

Speaking on winning a lot of money during his stay in the house, the reality TV star said he is blessed.