Zubby Michael, Junior Pope Slam Annie Idibia For Calling Out 2face On Instagram

Nollywood actors, Zubby Michael and Junior Pope, have slammed Annie Idibia for bringing her family issues to social media.

The actors took to their respective Instagram pages to berate Annie Idibia.

Zubby Michael wrote:

“Any woman that calls you out online is a wrong woman no matter what because a God fearing woman with home training will understand that this space is just like a market square.”

Read Also: Most Of Our Girls Are Desperate For Fame & Into Prostitution – Actor Zubby Michael

Junior Pope wrote:

“No Marriage Wahala brought to social media has ever gotten resolved amicably. Instead it is the beginning of the end. Take your marriage issues to your parents/marriage counsellors. Never on social media.”