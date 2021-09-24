Zulum: FG, Borno To Develop Framework For Surrender Of Insurgents

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has expressed that his administration, in collaboration with the federal government, is working on a sustainable framework for the surrender of Boko Haram insurgents.

He stated this while speaking at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Thursday.

Zulum stated that the surrender of Boko Haram members is a welcome development.

The governor expressed that thousands of insurgents have surrendered, and that the law enforcement agencies have been of great help in aiding the process.

Also Read: Insurgency: Destruction Worse Than Imagined – Lai Mohammed

“The ongoing surrender of Boko Haram members is a welcome development. We have taken collective decisions to fast track the process of the surrender of Boko Haram members,” the professor said.

“So far, thousands of them have surrendered. We have been receiving tremendous support from the Nigerian army, Nigerian police and DSS, and others at ensuring the success of this very process.

“Governments at state and federal level are working assiduously to establish a sustainable framework that will ensure proper handling of these processes.”