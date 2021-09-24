Zulum To FG: Deploy Technology To Protect Infrastructure In Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has urged the Federal Government to deploy technology to protect physical infrastructure in the state.

He made the call in Maiduguri at a town hall meeting held to address destructions of power and telecommunication stations in the states.

He pointed out that the state had been in darkness for the past nine months because insurgents had repeatedly blown up power generation stations.

Zulum stated that sometimes in January this year, insurgents planted explosive devices and detonated them on some of the high tension wires that supplied electricity to the state.

He stated that it was also important for citizens to be sensitized so that they would have the moral obligation to protect all government infrastructure in their domain in view of the huge investment the federal government was making in rehabilitating neglected infrastructure and construction of new ones across.

He said after the first destruction of the power lines, “we mobilized resources to effect necessary repairs both at the federal and state levels. After sending millions of naira, the excitement was short-lived as the insurgents, 24 hours later, destroyed the repaired lines along with other which subjected the people to despair and hopelessness.”