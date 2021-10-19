19 Traders Gunned Down As Bandits Invade Sokoto Market

At least 19 traders were killed by bandits who raided a weekly market at Unguwan Lalle in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Friday, according to Daily Trust.

The attack also left several others injured, majority of whom are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Sabon Birni.

It could not ascertain whether the attack was a reprisal as there have been tension since Yan Sakai, an outlawed vigilance group killed 11 men at Mamande’s weekly market on Thursday.

Unguwan Lalle, a community located along Goronyo-Sabon Birni road, has suffered a series of bandits attacks in recent months.

Five soldiers who were on a rescue mission in the area were ambushed and killed by bandits few months ago.

A resident told newsmen that, Friday’s attack happened during the market hours.

It was learnt that Unguwan Lalle market is among the popular markets in the eastern part of Sokoto state and is being patronised by traders from different parts of the state and from Zamfara, Kebbi and neighbouring Niger Republic.

However, the identities of the victims were not ascertained yet, but another source told our reporter that two biological brothers who trade in hide and skin were among those killed.

“The two brothers came to the market from the city. We just buried them at Tudun Wada cemetery in Sokoto South local government area,” our source said.

Daily Trust learnt that the attackers stormed the market shortly after all the traders had returned from the Juma’at congregational prayers.

“They came around 3pm, surrounded the market and started shooting sporadically.”

“I counted about 19 bodies and many were still unaccounted for,” it said