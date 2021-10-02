2 PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC In Anambra

Two lawmakers in the Anambra House of Assembly, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Mr Onyebuchi Offor (Ekwusigo Constituency), and Mr Douglas Egbuna, (Onitsha North l Constituency), announced their defection at plenary in Awka, on Wednesday.

Offor, who was also the Minority Leader of the House, said that he consulted widely with his family and mentor on his decision to move from PDP to the APC.

“It is time I join the party at the centre so that my constituents can feel and experience the presence of the ruling party,” he said.

Egbuna also explained that he defected to the APC after several consultations.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, while congratulating the lawmakers, wished them well in their new party.

Information Nigeria reports that on September 21, four lawmakers elected on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the state Assembly, also defected to the APC.

The lawmakers include Mr Lawrence Ezeudu, (Dunukofia), Dr Timothy Ifedioranma, (Njikoka l), Dr Carter Dike-Umeh, (Aguata l) and Mr Smart Okafor, (Nnewi North).

With the defection of the lawmakers, APC now has six members, leaving PDP with four members, while APGA has 20 members in the Assembly

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers commenced the scrutiny and third reading of the Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021.