2022 Budget Proposal Will Undergo Strict Scrutiny: Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the national assembly will give timely consideration to the 2022 appropriation bill.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Thursday at a joint session of the national assembly in Abuja after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the N16.39trillion appropriation bill.

Gbajabiamila stated that the national assembly will ensure that the budget proposal is “strictly scrutinised”.

The speaker stated that the national assembly will ensure that necessary allocation is given to primary education and national security.

“Therefore, I am confident that the national assembly will give this appropriation bill the prompt consideration it demands. And for the next two to there months, we bid for the strictest scrutiny of the budget estimates.

“However, let me use this opportunity to say to the heads of ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government of Nigeria that the determination of the national assembly to deliver a timely budget will not derogate from our responsibility to ensure exhaustive consideration of the bill.

“We will demand a thorough accounting for the funds previously appropriated, disbursed and expended. And we will take steps to hold to account those who fail to provide the records we need to make informed decisions on the appropriation bill. This is the responsibility of the national assembly, and we will live up to it.”