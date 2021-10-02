2023 Elections: Jega Calls For Electronic Transmission Of Results

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called for the electronic transmission of election results in the country.

He made the call on Friday during a national political summit in Abuja, ahead of the general elections in 2023.

“Transmission of election results has been one of the key areas in which reckless, unpatriotic, and self-serving politicians have undermined the integrity of the Nigerian electoral process,” Jega said.

“Bringing remarkable integrity to the Nigerian electoral process, therefore, would no doubt require the jettisoning of the traditional obtuse manual transmission of results, and its replacement with using appropriate technology with electronic transmission of results.”

Professor Jega also expressed worries over citizens’ lack of trust in the electoral process and the poor performances by those elected through the process.