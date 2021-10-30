2023: Governors Can’t Decide On Presidential Zoning – Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed that he had not decided on the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso also stated that state governors could not sit in Lagos or anywhere in the North to decide on which zone would produce the next president for the country.

He said the decision should be taken by political parties after considering all variables.

He added that what is important is to get the right person to do the job.

The former governor spoke during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Asked if he would be contesting for presidency in 2023, he said, “I have not taken that decision yet.”