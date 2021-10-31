2023: I Will Run For Presidency, Says Anyim

A former president of the senate and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim has revealed that he will run for president in 2023.

Anyim spoke on Saturday at a media briefing in Abuja.

The former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), expressed that there is no rule stopping an aspirant from the south-east from contesting for the seat of the president, whether the party zones the slot to the region or not.

“Posters of my presidential bid and agitations by groups for me to contest flooded the social media in 2020 and I disassociated myself from such calls. I felt that it was too early for such a declaration, to enable the present administration concentrate on governance,” he said.

“Such calls resurfaced in the early part of 2021 and I chose to be quiet over the issue.

“We currently have less than 18 months to the next elections, and I feel the time is ripe to indicate my interest.

“Zoning of such positions was deferred but nothing stops anyone from south-east zone from contesting the presidency even if it is not zoned to it.

“The most important thing is that the party’s national convention is a sort of rebirth for a group of people who have recovered from a setback. The party members are focused and determined.”