2023: Jega Denies Ambition, Tackles NASS Over E-Transmission Of Results

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, has stated that he is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

He also blamed the National Assembly for opposing the use of electronic transmission of results in the country’s electoral process.

Jega argued that the electronic transmission of results was cost-effective and easier to deploy.

He urged lawmakers to remove legal impediments to actualise its usage.

He faulted the constitutional provision that prohibited the use of technology for electronic voting in Nigeria.

The former INEC boss spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, during a lecture organised by Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development.