2023 Presidency: Igbo’ll Work For Nigeria’s Unity Not Biafra – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has stated that the Southeast should not be schemed out of Nigeria’s leadership.

Umahi stated that the Igbo would be a part of a fair and equitable Nigeria, not a breakaway Biafra.

He spoke at an inter-denominational prayer summit in Abakaliki on Friday.

The Governor called for the fair treatment of Igbo by Nigerians.

Umahi said the Igbo should be given a chance at leadership in 2023 because they are determined to unite and ensure peace in Nigeria.

He stated that the region should be considered for better leadership opportunities like other zones.

Also Read: PDP: No Southern Candidate Can Win 2023 Presidential Election – Dokpesi

According to Umahi: “We want to belong to Nigeria. We want to belong to fair and equitable Nigeria.

“People should not be afraid of us. We will work with God to restore the peace of this nation. We will work with the people for the love and unity of this country.

“Give us a chance, treat us fairly for we have sacrificed a lot to the building of this nation.

“What is good for other regions should be good for the South-East.

“And let me make it clear, zoning or no zoning, party or no party, South-East must not be schemed out of the affairs of this country.”