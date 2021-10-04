2023 Presidency: Shekarau Backs Zoning To South, Faults Governors’ Approach

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has stated that there is nothing wrong if a Nigerian from the southern region succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He stated this in his remarks while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He called on his political party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the presidency to the South.

The former governor believes rotating the office of the President between the North and South will give citizens the sense of belonging necessary for the development of the nation.

“I have said it before (that) as far as the party I belong to is concerned – the APC, my proposal is that now that President Buhari is from the northern part of the country, he has done his eight years, let’s beam the searchlight to the southern part of Nigeria,” he said.

“Not because we don’t have enough competent people up North. If you say ‘let the other part of Nigeria produce the leader,’ that does not mean you are throwing to the dogs the issue of competence, the issue of credibility, and so on.

“While I agree we should go for the best and, therefore, throw it open regardless of which side of the country, we should also be mindful of aspect of the sense of belonging. You see, we must be mindful of the perception to give some sense of belonging to every part of Nigeria.”