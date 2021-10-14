2,525,471 To Vote In Guber Election, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that a total of 2,525,471 people cut across the 5,720 polling units, 326 political wards, and 21 Local Government Areas of the state are eligible to vote during the forthcoming governorship election.

The Director, Voter Registry of the commission in the state, Iro Gambo, gave the hint recently in Awka, the state capital, during the official presentation of register of voters for the election to political parties.

Gambo said a total of 77,475 people registered during the 2021 Continuous Voters Registration Exercise (CVR), adding that the 2021 figure represents 3.16 per cent increase in the 2019 figure of 2,447, 996.

“The Commission resumed the conduct of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide on the 26th June, 2021, with online pre-registration. Physical in-person commenced on 26th July, 2021, and the exercise was further devolved to Registration Area (RA) levels in Anambra State, from 30th August to 5th September, 2021.

“The data for those who completed the online registration and physical in-person registration at the state, LGA and RA levels was consolidated. This data was processed using de-duplication via the ABIS and application of business rules. The final data was merged with the Register of voters that was published and used for the 2019 General Elections,” he said.

According to him, female voters are 1,272,293, representing 50.38 per cent while 1,253,178 represent 49.62 percent of the total figure. In terms of age distribution of voters, he said middle age group has the highest with 898,679 representing 34.96 of the total voters; while the aged group (70+) has the lowest figure of 205,052) representing 8.12 per cent of the total voters.

In terms of geographical spread, he said a total of 885,274 representing 35.1 percent of the figure registered in Anambra Central District; a total of 845,994 representing 33.5 percent in Anambra North, while a total of 794,203 representing 31.4 percent registered in Anambra South Senatorial District.