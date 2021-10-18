A Good Man Is Hard To Find – BBNaija’s Princess

A Good Man Is Hard To Find - BBNaija’s Princess
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Princess Francis, has cried out to netizens to stop putting pressure on people to get married because a good man is hard to find.

According to the reality TV star, it is better for a woman to marry right than marry early.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion.

You people really need to stop putting people under pressure to get married, a good man is hard to find. It is better to marry right than marry early,” the reality TV star wrote.

