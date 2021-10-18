“A Lot Of Husbands Are Infecting Their Wives With HIV” – Joro Olumofin

Popular relationship counsellor, Joro Olumofin, has said that a lot of husbands have been infecting their wives with HIV.

The controversial relationship expert took to his Instagram Story to remark on the high rate at which husbands are infecting their wives with HIV.

“I deal with a lot of HIV+ people searching for love everyday. It’s so sad that 70% of them were infected by their partners (mostly husbands). A lot of women are getting infected with HIV because of “fear to say use protection and “I must keep my home syndrome”. Wives/ladies, if you don’t trust your bf/husband please demand he uses protection.”

