Abaribe Should Be In Prison For Supporting Someone Bent On Dismembering Nigeria —Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has slammed Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, for allegedly using “foul language against those in leadership”.

Adesina stated this in a Facebook piece on Thursday night.

He stated that Abaribe should be “cooling his feet in prison” after he “stood surety for someone bent on dismemberment of the country”.

Recall that the Senator and two others had stood as sureties for detained Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu before he was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on April 25, 2017.

Adesina in the piece titled, ‘Weighty Matters About Our Country’, made a veiled reference to Abaribe saying, “Some people incite violence through words or actions, thus exacerbating the security challenges we have. You wonder where they are from, and why they would further stoke a burning fire with incendiary materials.

“There is one funny Senator who talks about the mismanagement of our diversity as a country, yet he daily uses foul language against those in leadership.

“He stood surety for someone bent on dismemberment of the country, and when that one vanished, and he should have been cooling his feet in prison, the Senator still spews rubbish. Chief ‘mismanager’ of our diversity.

“And the President had words for him and his ilk, who exist round the country: “We are ready to arrest and prosecute all persons inciting violence through words or action. Our resolve for a peaceful, united and one Nigeria remains resolute and unwavering…

“The seeds of violence are planted in people’s heads through words. Reckless utterances of a few have led to losses of many innocent lives and destruction of properties.”