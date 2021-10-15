Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Reacts After Being Called A Snob

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has reacted to the call-out from a fan who claimed he snobbed him at an event.

According to the fan, he is not the type to greet any celebrity but he made an exception for Deyemi Okanlawon when he met him once in Ebonylife building and didn’t get any response from him.

The fan then continued that he should have looked away because he is not usually the type to greet celebrities.

Reacting to the call-out, Deyemi Okanlawon took to his Instagram page to make a case for himself, stating that he may have been thinking about a lot of things to respond to the greeting.

The actor further stated that he did not ignore the fan out of pride.