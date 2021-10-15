Actor Jide Kosoko Throws Weight Behind His Daughter Over Cyber Bullying

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has shown support publicly to his daughter, Temi Kosoko after she publicly cried out about cyber bullying from people who think that she is not a talented actress.

Temi Kosoko cried out by participating in Simi’s viral #NobodyLikeWoman challenge.

“She doesn’t have any talent, she is just enjoying her father’s grace,” she wrote as her entry.

Throwing his weight behind her, Jide Kosoko wrote on his Instagram page:

“T. Girl @temikosoko never mind, you are doing great. You cannot rule out criticism. Let that be your strengths and don’t ever see them as your enemies cos they exist to make you stronger, you are doing great baby girl.”

Read Also: “I’m Not Fulfilled Yet,” Says Jide Kosoko