BBNaija: Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles relationship expert Blessing CEO

Actor Uche Maduagwu recently slammed relationship expert Blessing Okoro for making snide remarks many believe were directed at the organizers of the BBNaija show.

Last night saw the emergence of WhiteMoney as the winner of the BBNaaija ”Shine Ya Eye” show. Shortly after he won, Blessing shared a post on her Instagram page stating that the show was predictable.

Uche believes her opinion stemmed from the fact that she wasn’t happy that Whitemoney won and he took to his Instagram page to slam her.

See what he wrote below: