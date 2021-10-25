Actress Ani Amatosero slams reality TV Star, Wathoni, for insinuating women use their bodies for help in Nollywood

Actress Ani Amatosero, has slammed BBNaija star, Wathoni Anyasi, for insinuating that women in Nollywood use their bodies to seek favors in the movie industry.

Over the weekend, Wathoni had a question and answer session on her Instagram page where one of her followers asked if she has ever considered acting. Responding, the mum of one said she has but that in this part of the world, a person’s body is what helps them in the movie industry.

Ani saw her comment and took to her Instagram page to slam Wathoni.

See what she wrote below:

