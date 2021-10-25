Actress Etinosa Idemudia Slams BBNaija’s Gifty For Saying No Father Is Better Than Davido

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has slammed BBNaija 2017 contestant, Gifty Powers for saying that there is no father better than Davido.

“If you want to talk to your father and your two different baby daddies, talk to them directly but please leave our fathers – my dearly beloved father out of it. Trying to even use OBO to settle your family problem. Nice try,” Etinosa Idemudia wrote on her Instagram Story.

“If it’s a big deal that a man attended the birthday party of his own son and that has suddenly made him the best father in the world then Omo! Your childhood rough oh. Sorry,” she added.

