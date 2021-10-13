Actress Joke Jigan Blasts Women For Participating In Nobody Like Woman Challenge

Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan, has descended heavily on women participating in the trending #NobodyLikeWoman challenge pioneered by popular singer, Simi.

According to the Yoruba actress, women are their own worst enemies and most of the women who have participated in the challenge lied about what they wrote.

“Women!!! We be doing the most lately!! I’ve seen a whole lot of #NobodyLikeWoman posts and I can categorically tell you some of these women are lying about their post. Na wetin no happen to them them post past. All they do is gossip, back stab, wish you bad, talk wetin them see and the ones wey them no see. Then come out and post the # on their page,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

