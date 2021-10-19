Actress Mercy Aigbe reacts to Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has opined that Nigerian female singer Tiwa Savage remains a queen regardless of her leaked sex tape with her boyfriend.

Recall that Tiwa Savage, in an interview with New York’s Power 105.1 FM revealed that she’s currently being blackmailed over a sex tape with her current lover.

Tiwa Savage’s shocking revelation left many people with several reactions after they pointed many discrepancies in the interview.

However, the alleged sex tape of Tiwa Savage, which has become a growing sensation, surfaced online on Monday night.

While some people still doubt if the lady in the video is Tiwa Savage, Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page to describe the female singer as a queen forever.

