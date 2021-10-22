Actress Mercy Johnson Debunks Taking Thugs To Daughter’s School (Video)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has debunked the claims made by a female social media user that she took thugs to beat up the head teacher at her daughter’s new school.

Shortly after the actress cried out about her daughter being bullied by a teacher at the new school on Instagram, a female user on the photo-sharing app wrote series of posts on her Instagram Story alleging that the actress went to the school to beat up and assault the head teacher who had merely corrected her daughter, Purity for getting physical with another child in the school.

The social media user also alleged that she was present at the school when Mercy Johnson Okojie came to create a scene along with her husband and thugs.

Mercy Johnson Okojie has, however, debunked the lady’s claims during a short live Instagram broadcast when she was at the school with the head teacher and other teachers who were present when she reported the case of her child’s bullying.

Read Also: “My Daughter Is Being Bullied By A Teacher At School,” Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie Cries Out

The head teacher and other eyewitnesses denied the lady’s claims during the live video that the actress took thugs to the school to beat up the head teacher.