Actress Moyo Lawal reacts to allegation of her lifestyle being bankrolled by a politician

Actress Moyo Lawal has debunked allegation of her lifestyle being bankrolled by a politician.

In a video she shared on Instagram, the actress noted that sex is the last thing one can use to shut her up and she has sacrificed a lot for anyone to do that.

Reiterating that she is more decent and has self control than most regular girls and even some married women, Moyo also added that she has had years where she abstained from sex completely.

Stressing that she is single and at liberty to do anything, she however told those making such claims to stick to the truth.

Moyo wrote;

this rubbish go in silence and said no to too many hawt toasters, ask about me ….. ….. …. ….. just so we are clear …. ……. …… …. I am single, hence at liberty to do anything I want but please let us STICK to the truth ……., ……. …. ……, … …… I can beat my chest anywhere that I have been better behaved (and it has not been easy, I have had years where I abstained completely you think with that kind of self control , I still won’t have sense??? ) ……….. ……. than most regular girls and even some married women….. …… …… Love and Light #ML …. ….. p.s swipe …. Soon I will tell you people why this started in the first place but first, I want to go and make my Eba first