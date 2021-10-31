Actress Nkechi Blessing Breaks Silence On Snatching Someone’s Husband

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, found time to reply a troll who accused her of snatching someone’s husband.

The actress had shared a video of her husband praising him for showering her with love and affection when she got a comment on the post that she is with a married man.

“Catching cruise on another woman’s man. Madt oh. Where is Elijah. Aayen o,” the troll wrote.

Slamming the troll for the comment, Nkechi Blessing reacted by writing in reply, “@wellingtontonekun are you mad? Na your sister man? See problem.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress made it known on social media that she won’t leave her husband no matter what even if he cheats on her.

