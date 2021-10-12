Adesina Calls For Patience Over Naira Depreciation

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has called for patience from Nigerians over the depreciation of Naira.

Adesina, who expressed optimism that the naira will appreciate, said prior to the COVID pandemic, the country’s economy showed signs of growth.

The Naira is currently trading between N570 and N575 to a US dollar.

Also Read: ‘The Exchange Rate Is Artificially Low’ — Osinbajo Asks CBN To Devalue Naira

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Adesina said, “Before COVID-19 came, as at December 2019 to January 2020, you’ll see that the Nigerian economy was like a plane with its nose in the sky with promises. But COVID struck and everything crashed. But as at today, 5.01 growth; it has gone back up again,” he said.

“You know some people won’t want to see the bright side of things. They always see the negative side, but it doesn’t mean that is what will happen.

“The value of the naira was very bad at a point. It stabilised at another point and then it has gone sky high again. It does not mean that it cannot always get better.”